Despite a very cold morning, Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re waking up to the coldest temperatures not only of the week, but also the month of December so far. This afternoon will be sunny and a touch warmer than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid-50s. There is a lot of sunshine in our forecast for this second half of the workweek. Friday and Saturday will be pleasant with relatively light winds mostly sunny skies and high temperatures from 60 to 65 degrees.