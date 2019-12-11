Despite a very cold morning, Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re waking up to the coldest temperatures not only of the week, but also the month of December so far. This afternoon will be sunny and a touch warmer than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid-50s. There is a lot of sunshine in our forecast for this second half of the workweek. Friday and Saturday will be pleasant with relatively light winds mostly sunny skies and high temperatures from 60 to 65 degrees.
We believe our next cold front will arrive on Sunday. South of the front, temperatures will be in the seventies over central Texas, while behind the front temperatures will fall to the 40s. While we don’t have any promising rain chances, there’s a slight chance for showers on Monday.
