Gospel Culture Campus Ministry’s ‘Scrooga’s Apocalypse’ production

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tarina Simon joined Sarah to talk about Gospel Culture Campus Ministry’s 2019 Christmas production.
‘Scrooga’s Apocalypse’ is a comedy play about a middle-aged woman who doesn’t know the true meaning of Christmas.
Each year she travels to escape the “noise” of Christmas, but during her journey this year she encounters a pregnant woman & her husband, a flight attendant and a handsome TSA officer.
You can catch the show for free on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Akin auditorium on the MSU Texas campus located at 3410 Taft Blvd.
Gospel Culture Campus Ministry is an organization built in the truth of the gospel and the love of Jesus Christ. They exist to spread this love to MSU Texas, the city of Wichita Falls and the entire Texoma community.
The organization is non-denominational and they welcome all people of different walks of life.
