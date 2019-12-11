Hospice Tree of Lights deadline quickly approaches this Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Alisa Echols joined Sarah in studio to talk about the Hospice Tree of Lights campaign.
The Tree of Lights campaign is the biggest fundraiser for Hospice each year, and this year the community is making it better with a bigger goal.
The new goal is to raise $275,000 for Hospice of Wichita Falls.
As of the night of Dec. 10 Hospice had raised over $141,000 toward that goal, almost half way there.
This money lets Hospice provide care to those in our communities that are in their last stages of life. Hospice helps them to be comfortable and also give their families a peace of mind during this difficult time.
If you would like to donate, to help them reach their goal, you can go to the Hospice website, come up to Hospice of Wichita Falls located at 4909 Johnson Rd. and then on Friday, Dec. 13 they will host a special radio day on 102.3 The Bull where you can call-in and make a donation live over the airwaves.
For more information you can visit the Hospice of WF Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.