Lake Wichita revitalization plans change

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee met this morning to discuss the plans in place for the boat ramp.
They decided to release that grant for the time being and put the focus on making improvements elsewhere.
The project has been put on hold because the time constraints on the grant are so tight that they haven’t been able to get the fundraising in place to meet those time frames.
“We decided that we really needed to sideline the boat ramp project for a while and focus more on the veterans plaza, which we all agreed has much more relevancy,” said Executive Director of Lake Wichita Reservoir Chapter Stewart Harvey.
The committee says their goal is to release the grant within a certain time period in order to have better chances to receive the funds again in the future.
“We’ll be putting together a larger veterans plaza project that we’ll start fundraising efforts for, and then once we have done that we will re-apply for the parks and wildlife grant,” said the Chair of Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee David Coleman.
Harvey says the correct use of this plan has the potential to put Wichita Falls on the forefront of cutting edge innovation.
