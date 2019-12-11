Reliving the 2019 HS Football season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The high school football season in Texoma ended a little earlier than hoped for, but what a season it was.
A lot of great stories, some fantastic games and a lot of memories.
So let’s go back and relive some of the best of the 2019 season.
“Things in the middle of my sight is kind of blurry and sometimes not there, but I can see everything on the outside," Northside RB Trevor King said.
Before the season got started, we met Trevor King, who plays running back for the Northside Indians while only being able to see out of his peripherals.
But that was just the start of a great season.
Five new coaches to the Texoma area this year, including Mitch McLemore.
“Play the game it’s meant to be played, that’s the focus," coach McLemore said.
That focus helped Petrolia go from winless and forfeiting their final two games a year ago, to winning three games and building a foundation moving forward.
One of the other new coaches was at Electra.
“You can’t go wrong with coach Quillen," Electra Rb Jailen Dixon said.
Ryan Quillen was promoted to the head football coach and the Tigers didn’t skip a beat, making the playoffs for the 6th year in a row and finishing with five wins.
One of the biggest wins of the season came from another first-year head coach and it was his first win as a head coach as well.
Antonio Wiley and his Hirschi Huskies took down Frenship (6A) in overtime in week two in one of the biggest wins in Texoma this season.
His Huskies would get back to the playoffs for the 4th straight season.
The Marks brothers made history at City View, leading the Mustangs to the most wins in school history and City View’s first playoff win in program history.
But arguably the biggest sports thing this decade.
“Coach Freeman gets the ice bath on a chilly Midland night as he’s coming back to Wichita Falls to take on the Rider Raiders," Chris Koetter said during the radio broadcast of the WFHS vs El Paso Parkland Area rd. matchup.
The Rider Raiders and Wichita Falls High School Coyotes met up in the 3rd round of the playoffs for the first time in Texoma history.
Even though Rider handled the Coyotes in the game, the history and atmosphere was something unique and special for our area.
But just like last season Rider, Iowa Park and Holliday were back in the regional finals, though it didn’t end the same way.
The high school football season came to an end with three losses in the 4th round to end a great season.
