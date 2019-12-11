URPG hosting job fair for LVNs and Medical Assistants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional Physicians Group is looking for qualified Licensed Vocational Nurses and Medical Assistants.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. stop by the Barnett Road Medical Building to see what United Regional has to offer.
They ask you bring your resume along and prepare to be interviewed on the spot.
The Barnett Road Medical Building is located at 4327 Barnett Rd.
For more information you can visit the URPG website or check out the event on Facebook.
