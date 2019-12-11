WCSO delivering Angel Tree gifts Wednesday

WCSO delivering Angel Tree gifts Wednesday
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office is delivering their Angel Tree gifts today. (Source: KAUZ)
By Katelyn Fox | December 11, 2019 at 11:24 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 11:24 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will be making the rounds delivering the Angel Tree gifts that were collected this year.

Their first stop is Helen Farabee Center, then they’ll be delivering to Patsy’s House before rounding out the deliveries at Faith Refuge.

These gifts, generously donated by the community for the community, are going to help give a cheerful Christmas to many families in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.