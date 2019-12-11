WCSO delivering Angel Tree gifts Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will be making the rounds delivering the Angel Tree gifts that were collected this year.
Their first stop is Helen Farabee Center, then they’ll be delivering to Patsy’s House before rounding out the deliveries at Faith Refuge.
These gifts, generously donated by the community for the community, are going to help give a cheerful Christmas to many families in Wichita Falls.
