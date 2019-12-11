WFPD: 7-Eleven robbery suspects left in blue Challenger

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking everyone to be on the lookout for 2 suspects following the armed robbery of the 7-Eleven on Loop 11.
The two suspects are described by the victim as standing over 6-feet tall and wearing all black, including black ski masks, one of which had a skull on it.
The victim called 9-1-1 after the suspects left the gas station in a car with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police are asking the public to be vigilant and look for a blue Dodge Challenger with a silver racing stripe.
The two suspects are looking at a felony armed robbery charge each.
If you know anything about this crime, you can always give Crime Stoppers a call at 940-322-9888, you will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of these suspects, you could earn a $1,000 reward, pending board approval.
