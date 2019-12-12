Carter scores 25, No. 11 Texas A&M women beat TCU 70-68

Lauren Heard scored TCU’s final seven points in a 9-3 spurt that gave the Horned Frogs (7-1) a four-point lead with 5:48 left in the game and her 3-point just more than a minute later gave them their biggest lead of the game at 64-59. Wells hit two free throws and, after TCU’s Kianna Ray and Jones traded layups, Carter made a 3-pointer and then a layup to give the Aggies (8-1) a 68-66 lead with 32 seconds remaining. Jayde Woods answered with a layup before Carter split two defenders and hit a running floater over a third.