Four Wichita Falls residents injured after crash on I-44 near Fletcher

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - A crash shut down part of I-44 in Comanche County for 5 hours Wednesday night.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of the car swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
That car then hit a guardrail and kept going until they hit the concrete bridge support.
All four passengers, who were from Wichita Falls were pinned in the car between 21 to 45 minutes while Elgin and Fletcher Fire Departments worked to free the passengers one at a time using the jaws of life.
Three were air lifted to Oklahoma City and one was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Two were admitted in fair condition and the other two were admitted in critical condition.
