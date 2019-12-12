Knox County Hospital District files a federal court motion

KNOX COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Knox County Hospital District filed a motion for summary judgement in the Northern District of Texas Federal Court on Dec. 11.
This comes during an ongoing legal battle to receive more than $21 million that has been withheld from the district by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBS).
Knox County has submitted their legal motion in compliance with the federal court schedule.
“We look forward to having this case heard in 2020 and are confident that the taxpayers of Knox County will be made whole by the court,” said Kelly Dawson, an attorney for the Knox County Hospital District. “Blue Cross is blatantly in violation of the Texas prompt payment laws and has yet to offer any justification for withholding payments for more than two years.”
BCBS began withholding payments from Knox County in 2017, in violation of the state’s Prompt Pay Statue, and the Texas Department of Insurance has refused to take action, even though there have been repeated complaints filed by the Knox County Hospital District.
After a state District Judge issued a temporary restraining order in Sept., BCBS filed to have the case heard in the Northern District of Texas Federal Court.
“The Blue Cross legal strategy is pretty straight-forward,” Dawson explained. “They’ve got billions in the bank; we’re the sole healthcare provider in a county of 4,500 people, and the state of Texas isn’t going to lift a finger if they illegally withhold payment to our rural hospital… so they just don’t pay their bills.”
“Blue Cross has plenty of time and money, and they’re content to delay payments until Knox County becomes the next rural hospital to go under in Texas,” Dawson said. “Nonetheless we’re going to trial early next year. The facts are on our side and we are confident that the court will order Blue Cross to pay what is owed to the Knox County Hospital District.”
In the motion for summary judgement filed Wednesday, Knox County maintained that BCBS was involved in a systematic pattern of nefarious activities, including fraud, slander, violations of the Texas Insurance Code and violations of Texas Civil Practices Code.
Knox County filed an amended complaint against BCBS in the Northern District of Texas Federal Court after the insurance giant had the case removed from State District Court in Knox County.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.