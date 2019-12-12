MSU cycling team to host “Jingle Ride” on Thursday

A reception with snacks and drinks will follow the ride. (Source: Midwestern State University Cycling Team Facebook page)
By Dakota Mize | December 11, 2019 at 10:02 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 10:02 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Midwestern State University Cycling Team will be hosting a family friendly bike ride called “Jingle Ride” on Dec. 11.

The bike ride will take participants on a route through the neighborhoods surrounding MSU to look at all of the light displays and celebrate the season.

Riders will meet at Dillard College at 5:45 p.m. before starting on the route. The event is scheduled to end at 8:45 p.m.

The ride is open to everyone but attendees are being asked to bring both a helmet and lights.

A reception with snacks and drinks will follow the ride.

