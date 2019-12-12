New Zealand planning retrieval of bodies on volcanic island

Paul Quinn, chairman of White Island Tours walks from meeting with the family of volcano victim Hayden Marshall-Inman in Whakatane, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.The volcano on White Island has continued venting steam and mud, delaying plans by authorities to recover the bodies of victims from the volcano site. Authorities believe there are eight bodies that remain on the island following the Dec. 9 eruption. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Baker/AP)