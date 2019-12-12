‘Peace on Earth’ Christmas concert Thursday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Encore! and Bravo! Choirs will be putting on a calming Christmas concert Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
The Choirs, directed by Patti Milford will present, ‘Peace on Earth’ the Christmas concert, happening at the Floral Heights United Methodist Church located at 2214 Tenth St.
The Choirs will be paired will piano, brass instruments and some percussion, making a fully rounded concert experience for the holiday season.
This concert is free to attend and is family friendly.
Encore! is a women’s choir composed of about 60 people in the community. This is their 15th season to bring wonderful musical cheer to the community. This dream of Milford’s began with a small 12 member choir after she retired as a music educator with the WFISD.
Bravo! is a men’s choir, also under the direction of Milford. They began in 2015 with help from Paul Renton and have about 20 members.
For more information you can visit the event Facebook page.
