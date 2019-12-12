Santa House raffle on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Santa House hosted by the Kell House Museum will be hosting a raffle on Friday, Dec. 13.
Tickets for the raffle are sold 3 for $5.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the Kell House offices from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They money raised from this raffle will benefit Santa House to improve the experience for next year.
The drawing will be at 9 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Kell House Museum
Winners do not need to be present to win.
Grand Prize: One Week Stay At Innsbrook Village In Ruidoso, New Mexico
First Prize (two drawings): Over $800 in Gift Cards
Second Prize (two drawings): KitchenAid Mixer
Third Prize: Gift Basket From Horseshoe Bend Cellars
Fourth Prize: Gift Basket From Kock’s Liquor
Fifth Prize: Ceramic Planter from Old World Pottery
Gift cards and prizes from the following sponsors: Burger King, Champions Golf Course, Defining Moments Nutrition, Dillard’s, Dove’s Jewelers, Falls Chiropractic Clinic, FallsTown Flyers, Firehouse Subs, Frank & Joe’s Coffee House, Hampton Inn, Justice, K Bond Jewelers, Kock’s Liquor, M. Lynne Designs, Natural Grocers, Old World Pottery, Sikes Senter Mall, Spa Bella, SportsClips, Star Brite Cleaners,Tangles Salon, & Visa.
If you have any questions you can call 940-723-2712 or shoot them an email (Kellhouse1909@yahoo.com).
