Santa House raffle on Friday
The Santa House hosted by the Kell House Museum will be hosting a raffle on Friday, Dec. 13. (Source: Kell House Museum via Facebook)
By Katelyn Fox | December 12, 2019 at 3:21 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 3:30 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Santa House hosted by the Kell House Museum will be hosting a raffle on Friday, Dec. 13.

Tickets for the raffle are sold 3 for $5.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Kell House offices from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They money raised from this raffle will benefit Santa House to improve the experience for next year.

The drawing will be at 9 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Kell House Museum

Winners do not need to be present to win.

RAFFLE PRIZES

Grand Prize: One Week Stay At Innsbrook Village In Ruidoso, New Mexico

First Prize (two drawings): Over $800 in Gift Cards

Second Prize (two drawings): KitchenAid Mixer

Third Prize: Gift Basket From Horseshoe Bend Cellars

Fourth Prize: Gift Basket From Kock’s Liquor

Fifth Prize: Ceramic Planter from Old World Pottery

Gift cards and prizes from the following sponsors: Burger King, Champions Golf Course, Defining Moments Nutrition, Dillard’s, Dove’s Jewelers, Falls Chiropractic Clinic, FallsTown Flyers, Firehouse Subs, Frank & Joe’s Coffee House, Hampton Inn, Justice, K Bond Jewelers, Kock’s Liquor, M. Lynne Designs, Natural Grocers, Old World Pottery, Sikes Senter Mall, Spa Bella, SportsClips, Star Brite Cleaners,Tangles Salon, & Visa.

If you have any questions you can call 940-723-2712 or shoot them an email (Kellhouse1909@yahoo.com).

