U.S. 277 changes on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the last nine years there have been 135 crashes on U.S. 277 from FM 369 to TX 258 and only two were fatal until Dec. 10.
The Texas Department of Transportation says changes are on the way.
“There are countless businesses right through this one small area there’s no where to turn off there’s no turn lane and everybody’s going 70 miles an hour,” Ernie McConnell said.
“We want to cut down on the points of conflict on the road,” TxDOT public information officer Adele Lewis said.
The Department of transportation say it has some options.
They could reroute freeway traffic north of the road, or do some construction.
“We found out the community would not like us to realign this roadway and keep the current alignment,” Lewis said.
The plan is still in development, but is currently set to widen the roadway, adding a middle dividing lane and more space on the shoulders.
“You’ll have a continuous turning lane down the center, sort of like what you see on Lawrence Road,” Lewis said.
Current construction estimates are over 11 million dollars, not including the land that needs to be purchased from owners along the sides for the widening.
Others bring up the idea of lowering the speed limit.
“Yeah 50 miles an hour, this is a business district it does not hurt anybody to slow down to 50 miles an hour through this area,” McConnell said.
TxDOT did a speed study through the area around two years ago.
They came back with a 60 mile per hour limit, and no plans on changing it, hoping the planned changes help make everyone safer.
"Improve the safety and the connectivity not just for the residents but for everybody passing through."
The construction plan is still in the beginning stages, and is estimated to start in 2025.
