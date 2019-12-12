UTRGV goes up against Creighton

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Marcus Zegarowski has averaged 19.2 points and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Bluejays. Complementing Zegarowski is Ty-Shon Alexander, who is putting up 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Vaqueros have been led by Javon Levi, who is averaging 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists.