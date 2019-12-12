WF implements credit card fee for utility bills

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you live in Wichita Falls, you’re going to see an extra charge when paying your utility bill with a credit or debit card.
“Now it’s just another fee they add on something and these folks are getting a beating over it,” said Darius Guidash, whose mother is in her 90′s and he says is still working.
A disabled veteran himself, Guidash says he knows what its like to live on a fixed government income.
“Whatever you get for an extra pay," he added, "you pay your bills by the time it’s all over you have nothing left.”
He added that the city’s new service charge isn’t making that any easier.
This is the first month that Wichita Falls residents will have to a pay an extra fee if they use a credit or debit card, regardless of if they pay in person, online or over the phone.
It’s an extra $70,000 each year that the city said it can’t afford anymore.
“We can’t shoulder that debt anymore in the budget so we’re just gonna say if the people come to the counter we’re going to charge them a service fee, is what it’s called now,” explained Garry Capron, the utility collections manager for Wichita Falls.
City officials said last week alone they saw over nine-hundred people come to the counter to pay their bill. They serve over 36,000 residents.
Capron added there is a way to get around having to pay any sort of fee...
Bank drafts allow for money due to come straight out of your bank account each month with no additional cost to either the city or the resident.
“We consider bank draft to be good for us and good for the customer,” he said.
“It’s already taken out of the funds, so makes it that much easier,” added Guidash.
