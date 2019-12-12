YMCA in final months of construction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The YMCA Bill Bartley Branch is in the final months of construction.
The $14 million capital improvement project has been in the works for several years. The Southwest Parkway location will soon have a sports complex that will have several basketball courts and indoor soccer fields.
The multi-purpose facility is expected to be completed by February and they plan to use it to start an indoor soccer league for youth.
There is also a childcare center in the works. It is expected to be open in May.
