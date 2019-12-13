Boys & Girls Club of WF: get ready for the 91st Annual Christmas Party

The Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls will be hosting Santa at their 91st Annual Christmas Party. (Source: The Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls via Facebook)
By Katelyn Fox | December 13, 2019 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 11:41 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls will be hosting Santa at their 91st Annual Christmas Party.

Everything is happening Friday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Branch of the Boys & Girls Club located at 6th and Broad.

The party is open to the public and is free to attend.

Boys & Girls Club members from ages 6 to 12 will be seated on the main floor while other guests and parents will be seated in the bleacher section.

Buses will provide transportation for members from all Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls locations.

For more information you can call 940-322-2012 or visit the Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls website, Facebook page or the event Facebook page.

