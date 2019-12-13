Burkburnett to host Lighted Christmas Parade

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The City of Burkburnett will be lit up for Christmas on Dec. 14 during its Lighted Christmas Parade.
The parade will fill the streets with a theme of “Winter Nights and Winter Lights” starting at 6:30 p.m. near the Burkburnett Community Center.
There will be dozens of floats rolling down the streets and firetrucks from all over the Texoma area will participate.
According to the parade event page, there will be no parking at the Community Center this year.
