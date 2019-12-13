Carlile sentenced to two life terms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jason Carlile will have to serve two life sentences and six 20 year sentences consecutively.
That’s what chief felony prosecutor Dobie Kosub wanted for the girls that had to testify. He even told the jury to not worry about the fine that could be given.
“These are the worst things we ever have to deal with because you see the trauma, you see the devastation on the faces of the victims, they have to relive it on the stand, they have to relive it looking at their abusers,” he said.
During the sentencing phase, another girl testified to being sexually abused by Carlile. The victims that had to remember their trauma were first on Kosub’s mind.
“These young ladies deserve everything the jury was able to give them today, they received justice, they stood up for those victims and citizens of Wichita County sent a strong messaged about how we will deal with child abusers, child molesters and sex offenders in our county,” Kosub said.
Throughout the trial, the defense did not object or cross-examine the witnesses. A strategy some believe will be used to get an appeal.
“I don’t believe the strategy is going to be effective, we didn’t do anything differently,” Kosub said.
Lead defense attorney Heather Barbieri gave no comment to News Channel 6 but did confirm that they were in the process of filing a notice of appeal.
“Those victims got their day in court and the jury spoke and at this point in time I am satisfied and I hope they are as well,” Kosub said.
Defense attorney Heather Barbieri said they were filing a notice of appeal right after the hearing. It appears the appeal would be for ineffective assistance of counsel.
UPDATE - 12/12/2019 at 10:55
Carlile’s punishment phase began at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12, the decision came down to both aggravated assaults being recommended at life in prison by the jury, along with a $10,000 fine. The other six charges were all recommended at 20 years in prison and $10,000 fine each. The jury recommended maximum sentencing.
The judge agreed with the decision of the jury.
Jason Wayne Carlile sat down on Dec. 10 in 78th District Court to face witnesses as the trial began on this sexual assault of a child case.
A jury of seven men and five women have been selected in this case.
The jury started hearing witness testimony Tuesday afternoon.
This trial was expected to last over two weeks, but 48 hours later, the jury had found Carlile guilty on 8 of the 11 charges after less than 20 minutes of deliberation.
One witness, Carlile’s sister, testified that Jason Carlile began making sexual advances on her when she was only five or six years old.
She maintained that the sexual abuse continued periodically until she was 18.
Jason Wayne Carlile was facing four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and five counts of sexual assault of a child.
He was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and six counts of sexual assault of a child.
Carlile will be held in custody until his punishment is decided tomorrow morning.
