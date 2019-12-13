Church donates Christmas meal to families of WFISD elementary school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The spirit of giving is alive and well at Haynes Northwest Academy, the students and their families will have a Christmas dinner all without having to pay a dime, it’s all thanks to a generous donation.
The Colonial Church of Wichita Falls has made it their mission to give back to the community that helped build them and this selfless act is coming in the form of brown paper bags filled with all the fixins.
“They asked how many families we had, and we told them and they said they would supply a free Christmas dinner for every family,” Lori Apple, the school’s principal said.
They donated nearly 200 bags to the school filled with everything from a whole ham, sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce.
To help pass out everything Mrs. Apple enlisted the help of the school’s student council.
“I really love this school and I love helping other people,” Kyleigh, one of the students said.
This generosity is a heartfelt gesture that will go a long for those attending Haynes.
“They donated all of this stuff so we could actually donate this to our people that come to this school,” Kyleigh said.
“It was pretty unbelievable actually that a church would be willing to fund Christmas dinners for an entire school,” Mrs. Apple said.
Those students are glad to get the change to give back
“When you’re giving away something it kind of makes you have this warm feeling in your heart and it makes you feel really good,” Kyleigh said.
Haynes isn’t the only place getting donations, the church bought over 500 bags of food to be given out to those who need it. Officials with Colonial Church their way of taking part in the giving season.
