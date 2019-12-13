'Clear bag’ policy extending to most MSU Texas events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students from Midwestern State University are just days away from walking the stage to get their degrees, with a new policy in place for protection.
MSU Texas introduced a ‘clear bag’ policy for MSU football games at Memorial Stadium at the beginning of this season.
If you plan to head to the Kay Yeager Coliseum to celebrate your graduate, keep in mind they are up-keeping this new policy and extending it to MSU Graduation events as well as basketball games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum starting on Dec. 19.
The policy states that a small, clear bag is permitted into events, while medium to large sized non-clear bags are not allowed.
MSU Texas is hoping the policy will improve security and speed up entry at events.
