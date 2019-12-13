Friday afternoon will be our warmest for a while

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Not only will this afternoon be very nice, but it will also be the warmest of the next six or seven days. The weekend forecast looks pretty good for December. There was some concern for some high impact weather on Sunday, but it looks like that will stay to our North.
So, not only will temperatures be comfortable this afternoon, today will not be windy. There is a fairly strong storm system over the Pacific that will move our way Sunday into Monday. Originally we thought it might be a rain maker for North Texas and a snow maker for parts of Oklahoma, but now it looks like precipitation chances are slim. temperatures definitely fall behind a cold front late in the day Sunday. Monday is the coldest day in the 7-day forecast with high temperatures only in the 40s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
