Friday afternoon will be our warmest for a while

So, not only will temperatures be comfortable this afternoon, today will not be windy. There is a fairly strong storm system over the Pacific that will move our way Sunday into Monday. Originally we thought it might be a rain maker for North Texas and a snow maker for parts of Oklahoma, but now it looks like precipitation chances are slim. temperatures definitely fall behind a cold front late in the day Sunday. Monday is the coldest day in the 7-day forecast with high temperatures only in the 40s.