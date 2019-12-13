Haskell pilot remembered for helping others

Trey Webb, owner of Flap-Air Helicopter Service out of North Texas, said Gideon was like a second son to him and shared how he turned his passion for flying into a tool to help Hurricane Harvey victims. Video captured by the West Texas Air Force shows how a group of pilots came together when our neighbors down south needed them most. One of those aviators, 25-year-old Gideon Carmichael.Webb said he knew Carmichael since he was a teen when he taught him how to fly and helped him get his pilot's license. Since then, Carmichael has been a part of his family.He said he was a very respectful, polite young man who grew up in the ranching industry and was always outdoors.