Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have some very simple math to clinch their first AFC South title since 2008 and their second playoff berth in three seasons. Sweeping the Houston Texans is the key. The Titans and Texans are tied atop the division with matching 8-5 records. Houston has the tiebreaker with a better record in the AFC. These teams meet in Nashville on Sunday and again on the final day of the regular season in Houston. A sweep by either team would clinch the AFC South. That's a division title the Texans have won three of the past five seasons.