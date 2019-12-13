Hospice reaches goal; Tree of Lights to be lit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hospice Tree of Lights funding campaign has hit its deadline and was successful thanks to the generous donors in the community.
Just seconds before the deadline Hospice of Wichita Falls was able to reach their goal and we will be showing the lighting of the Tree of Lights Star right here on News Channel 6.
Friday was their Radio Day which is always the biggest fundraising day for the campaign.
For more information you can visit the Hospice of WF Facebook page.
