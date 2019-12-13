Hospice Tree of Lights deadline at 5pm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hospice Tree of Lights funding campaign is nearing its deadline but you can still help.
At the end of the business day on Thursday, Dec. 12, $190,000 of the $275,000 goal had been reached.
This means $85,000 is needed to be raised by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
Friday is their Radio Day which is always the biggest fundraising day for the campaign.
The star on top of the tree will be lit if the goal is reached by 5:00 p.m. and we’ll have it live on News Channel 6 at 6:00 p.m.
If you would like to donate, to help them reach their goal, you can go to the Hospice website, come up to Hospice of Wichita Falls located at 4909 Johnson Rd. and then on Friday, Dec. 13 they will host a special radio day on 102.3 The Bull where you can call-in and make a donation live over the airwaves.
For more information you can visit the Hospice of WF Facebook page.
