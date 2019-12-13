Lady the Catahoula-mix needs a home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s Pet of the Week time.
Katie with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Garrett in studio to talk about Lady.
She is a year old female Catahoula-mix rescue.
Lady is looking for a lovely furr-ever home.
This is not a free process but they provide just about every thing these animals need before they go home with their new family.
The adoption fee is $125 and that covers all the shots, spay or neutering and gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can always check out their website or Facebook page.
