Lady the Catahoula-mix needs a home

Pet of the Week: Lady
By Katelyn Fox | December 13, 2019 at 5:25 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 5:25 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s Pet of the Week time.

Katie with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Garrett in studio to talk about Lady.

She is a year old female Catahoula-mix rescue.

Lady is looking for a lovely furr-ever home.

This is not a free process but they provide just about every thing these animals need before they go home with their new family.

The adoption fee is $125 and that covers all the shots, spay or neutering and gets the animal a microchip.

For more information you can always check out their website or Facebook page.

