Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Judge delays decision on removing Texas baby's life support
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge newly assigned to decide if a Texas hospital can remove a 10-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes said Thursday she was allowing for more time for a facility to be found that would take Tinslee Lewis. Judge Sandee Bryan Marion said at the hearing in Fort Worth that she would decide by at least Jan. 2 if Cook Children's Medical Center could remove life support. Doctors at the Fort Worth hospital had planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas’ “10-day rule,” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors who say life-sustaining treatment should be stopped.
Slain Houston officer remembered for friendship, quirkiness
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police sergeant who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call has been remembered for his quirkiness and his service to others. Family, friends, fellow officers, and local and state officials gathered Thursday in a Houston church to honor 32-year-old Sgt. Christopher Brewster. He was killed Saturday. Lifelong friend J.J. Cole told mourners that Brewster “had a deep reverence for what his badge meant.” Cole says Brewster was "wonderfully weird, and that he loved gardening and had a backyard full of fruit trees. A 25-year-old man is charged with capital murder in Brewster's death.
Authorities arrest man wanted in Texas sergeant's death
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say the man wanted in the death of a Houston-area police sergeant who was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop has been arrested after a nearly two-day search. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Thursday 21-year-old Tavores Henderson was taken into custody at a Houston home following a tip to Crime Stoppers of Houston. Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was assisting in a traffic stop Tuesday night when police discovered the driver, later identified as Henderson, had an outstanding arrest warrant. Authorities allege that during the arrest, Henderson broke free, got in his vehicle and struck Sullivan, who later died.
George P. Bush says GOP can't let 'racist' episodes slide
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican George P. Bush is condemning what he calls ‘racist’ accusations aimed at his family's Hispanic heritage. It's the third time this month that Texas' elected land commissioner has rebuked comments by other conservatives in the state. Bush is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the only member of the Bush family still in public office. He questions whether false accusations of him wanting a statue of a Mexican general on the grounds of the Alamo are driven by the fact that his mother was born in Mexico. Bush says his party can't let racist statements slide.
Jury awards $18M to parents of man killed by bus in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Dallas, Texas, has awarded $20 million in damages following the death of a Seattle man killed in 2017 by a Greyhound bus as he ran to catch it at a southern Oregon rest stop. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the jury found Greyhound Lines, based in Dallas, responsible for Hunter Brown’s death. They awarded his parents, Paula Becker and Dr. Barry Brown, $18 million in compensatory damages. The jury assigned 90% of the responsibility to Greyhound and 10% to Hunter Brown, meaning Greyhound will keep $2 million in damages. An attorney for the Browns said they hoped the lawsuit would get Greyhound to change its policies.
Galveston port invests $100M for third cruise terminal
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and the Port of Galveston have approved a $100 million lease agreement to build a third cruise terminal at Pier 10 in Galveston. The Galveston County Daily News reports that the deal is one of the largest financial agreements in the island's recent history. Entering a 120-day due diligence period, the port and Royal Caribbean will ensure the ground at the pier is safe to build on. The wharves board also voted to enter into a memorandum of understanding requiring the port to pay the city $300,000 annually, along with additional fees, if more than 600,000 people travel through the terminal in one year.
Texas police: Officer fatally shot man who had assaulted him
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Police say an officer answering a disturbance call has shot dead a man who was assaulting him. The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in a newly developed neighborhood of tract houses in League City, 26 miles southeast of Houston. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, as it does all police-involved shootings in League City. The (Galveston County) Daily News reports the death is the fourth fatal police-involved shooting in the past two years in the city of about 107,000 residents.
American Airlines doesn't see Boeing Max flights until April
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is removing the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until early April, a month later than it had been planning. It's just the latest delay as Boeing struggles to fix software and computers on the plane after two fatal crashes. American says it pushed back the planned return of the Max after conversations with the Federal Aviation Administration, the Transportation Department and Boeing. The airline says it could operate flights with only employees and invited guests on board before April 7 if the FAA certifies the plane.
ICE arrested fewer in 2019 as resources shifted to border
DALLAS (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they have arrested fewer people during the 2019 budget year than last year. That's in part because resources were shifted to help handle a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. ICE is the Homeland Security agency tasked with interior enforcement. ICE enforcement and removal officers arrest and detain immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Acting Director Matt Albence says there were 143,000 arrests made in the year that ended Sept. 30. That's about 13,000 fewer than in the 2018 budget year. Albence says the average number of immigrants in detention was 50,165.
Texas inmate executed for killing prison supervisor in 2003
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been executed for killing a supervisor at a state prison shoe factory in Amarillo nearly 17 years ago. Travis Runnels received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 46-year-old Runnels was sentenced to death in the January 2003 killing of 38-year-old Stanley Wiley. Prosecutors say Runnels slashed Wiley's throat with a knife used to trim shoes. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected claims by Runnels’ attorneys that he was sentenced to death because of false testimony at trial. Runnels is the 22nd U.S. inmate put to death this year and the ninth in Texas.