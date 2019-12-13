'Lighted Holiday in Holliday’ and Christmas parade Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The preparations have begun for a lighted Christmas parade in Holliday on Dec. 14., hosted by Holliday Parks and Events.
The parade will get underway at 6 p.m., following the parade they will kick off the first annual 'Lighted Holiday in Holliday’ event in the park.
The city park, which is a new addition, will be transformed into a whimsically lighted winter wonderland with vendors, food trucks and Christmas music provided by Joe Davis 2jdc Entertainment.
The ‘Lighted Holiday in Holliday’ will run until 10 p.m. on Dec. 14.
For more information you can visit the City of Holliday website or the event Facebook page.
