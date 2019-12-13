'Lighted Holiday in Holliday’ and Christmas parade Saturday

'Lighted Holiday in Holliday’ and Christmas parade Saturday
The preparations have begun for a lighted Christmas parade in Holliday on Dec. 14., hosted by Holliday Parks and Events. (Source: Holliday Parks and Events)
By Katelyn Fox | December 13, 2019 at 1:40 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 1:53 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The preparations have begun for a lighted Christmas parade in Holliday on Dec. 14., hosted by Holliday Parks and Events.

The parade will get underway at 6 p.m., following the parade they will kick off the first annual 'Lighted Holiday in Holliday’ event in the park.

The city park, which is a new addition, will be transformed into a whimsically lighted winter wonderland with vendors, food trucks and Christmas music provided by Joe Davis 2jdc Entertainment.

Holliday Parks and Events have begun preparations for this year's Christmas parade.
Holliday Parks and Events have begun preparations for this year's Christmas parade. (Source: Holliday Parks and Events via Facebook)

The ‘Lighted Holiday in Holliday’ will run until 10 p.m. on Dec. 14.

For more information you can visit the City of Holliday website or the event Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.