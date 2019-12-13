New oil well under construction in Electra

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - A new oil well inside the city of Electra has neighbors divided some literally because it’s in the middle of town.
People who aren’t happy are about the oil say that noise is the number one issue but not everyone is unhappy. Oil filed worker Scott Styles said Electra was built off of oil.
“You know some people will have a negative outlook, but this is what we do," said Styles. “This is what our family knows so I’m excited to see it.”
Electra administrators said the city will benefit financially from this project.
“Yes, the city of Electra, hospital, the school, and the county will get tax money off this well,” said Electra City administrator Scott Bowlin.
So how did this good project come about? Cholla Petroleum out of Dallas built the well when they heard there could be oil in that lot. Electra city leaders said they have nothing to do with it.
“We don’t own the property or the minerals underneath,” said Bowlin.
All the company needed to have was a permit and Electra City officials said the company has met the requirements.
The project is also keeping locals like Styles at work.
“It’s about drilling holes and saving soles," said Styles. “You know I was down on my luck for ten years besides and they gave me my first shot back on the oil field to start my new life, so I tip my hats off to them.”
The site drill coordinator said they could be wrapping up in the next couple of days, and none of the stuff that is out here now will remain unless they find a lot of oil. Then they will be looking to add a pump in the neighboring lot.
