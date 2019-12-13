WFFD honors victims of Antlers Hotel fire 90 years later

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - December 12 marks 90 years since a fire at the Antlers Hotel in Downtown Wichita Falls took the life of two Wichita Falls firemen.
At 3:30 a.m. in the year 1929, police officers across the street noticed flames coming from the hotel and notified the Fire Department.
The collapse of the hotel helped change the way buildings were constructed and it’s a conversation Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said continues each time his department responds to a fire.
“It’s a great piece of our history and all history has led us to where we are today," Prillaman said. “Today’s fire code is a result of somewhat of a compilation of lessons learned from tragedies that occurred here.”
Prillaman said the Wichita Falls Fire Department also took time to remember those firemen and to reflect on what he calls “the unrelenting nature” of the fires they fight.
The Wichita Falls Public Library is now standing in the hotel’s place.
