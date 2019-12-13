WFFD: small apartment fire causes more than $5,000 in damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 Block of North Burnett Street just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 13.
This was a single story building that was converted from a restaurant into a small apartment.
The first units on the scene reported fire showing from the back of the building.
As firefighters made entry into the apartment they found a couch on fire inside.
The fire had made it out of the window and began to ignite a part of the roof outside.
Firefighters used a hose to extinguish the fire.
They has the fire under control in about ten minutes before salvage and overhaul started.
The cause of the fire was an overloaded circuit in the structure.
The estimated damage to the structure is $5,000.
The estimated damage to the contents of the structure is $2,500.
The apartment in question was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
There were no injuries reported on scene by WFFD members or other occupants.
21 WFFD personnel and ten units were on scene.
Red Cross was not called to the scene.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.