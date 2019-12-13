WFISD: Parents as Teachers program receives a national recognition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Parents as Teachers program has earned an endorsement from the Parents as Teachers National Center (PATNC) as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top-performing home-visiting affiliates.
The official designation was made on Oct. 1.
Receiving a Blue Ribbon Affiliate affirms that WFISD’s Parents as Teachers program is a quality member of the home-visiting field, implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model.
Families in the Wichita Falls community are positively impacted by the services delivered by the program.
The program includes home visits, group connections, child screening and connections within the community to resources.
It helps to equip parents with the knowledge and resources they need to prepare their kids for a better start in life and greater success in education.
“To earn the Blue Ribbon Affiliate status, we underwent a rigorous self-study and review process from the National Center. The process confirms that we are meeting Parents as Teachers’ standards of fidelity and quality,” said Yolanda Lewis, a supervisor of WFISD’s Parents as Teachers program. “Blue Ribbon Affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering highest quality services to children and families.”
Parents as Teachers maintains the strong communities they build, help families thrive and keep children healthy, safe and ready to learn.
The internationally-recognized evidence-based home visiting model is backed by 35 years of extensive research.
Parents as Teachers currently serves nearly 200,000 families in all 50 states, 115 Tribal organizations, six other countries and one U.S. territory.
Parents As Teachers National Center is based out of St. Louis, Missouri.
Parents as Teachers affiliates operate in various settings, including health departments, hospitals and schools, faith-based and non-profit organizations.
