WFISD School Board lays foundations for two bond elections

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD School Board discussed breaking up their long range facility plan into phases that taxpayers will vote on in bond elections to be held years apart.
“We have a decision to make – a proposal to put out to the taxpayers that is pretty dog gone critical to the future of this community,” Board President Elizabeth Yeagar said during Thursday afternoon’s board meeting.
The first phase to be on a bond for November 2020 will include two new high schools and renovations to middle schools which will be Hirschi, Barwise, and Rider. Altogether the cost comes to $335 million, which some board members are hesitant about. “For a district that's never passed anything over $60 million, I get queasy as the numbers go up,” Bob Payton said.
The second bond will be to cover more projects in the long range plan. That bond is expected to be held in 2027.
“We have debt that will be rolling off our tax roll in 2027. So, we have $90 million worth of funds that would be available at zero cost to the voter. The tax rate would stay the same that it would be in 2020, but it would be a no cost election,” Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.
While the costs to address all the needs the district currently has is daunting to some members, others say addressing those needs has to happen now before it is too late.
“If we shoot too low, we've shot ourselves in the foot,” Mike Rucker said.
I'm a conservative guy, and y'all know that. But, when it comes to spending money on children, if it's the right thing to do I’m all over it.” Vice President Dale Harvey said.
The School Board will meet again in January to finalize long range and bond plans. They hope to official present them to the public in February so that they know what to expect in the November 2020 election.
