WFISD teachers recieve IDEA grants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WFISD Foundation delivered their IDEA grant awards to the 39 winners Friday morning.
WFISD Foundation board member Pat Page brought the awards to the Career Education Center and Fain and Crockett elementaries.
As a former principal, he was excited to help these ideas take flight.
“It was always exciting for me as a campus principal on this day when teachers would-be recipients of idea grants, their hard work their collaboration with each other came to fruition,” Page said.
At Fain, the grant is going towards the library’s Makerspace.
“Whenever the kids come to the library we split the classes and when they come in they experiment with different things like 3D printing, and robotics and arts and crafts,” Danielle Chavez said.
They plan on getting equipment for stop motion animation.
“I like to have them open their minds and not be inside the box,” Chavez said.
Crockett will be creating a sensory walk in the main hallway.
“It’s super colorful, super exciting lots of things on the floor that involve numbers, letters and shapes," Christi Williams said. "You can do push-ups on the walls, you can do hops and skips its a way to get out that energy, relieve some stress and learn while you’re doing it.”
The 26 grants range from over 4,000 dollars to a few hundred.
All making learning a better experience for students.
“One of the things teachers were asked to do is think of things that were out of the box, things that the school district wouldn’t necessarily provide for them for the benefit of students,” Page said.
