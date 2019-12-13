Wichita County Constable retiring after 37 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mark Brewer has served as Wichita County Constable since 1985, making him the youngest person in Wichita County to hold elected office.
Brewer announced that he will not return to the position in 2020.
“I’ll say for the last 37 years, it’s been a great ride,” says Brewer. “I look forward to going to work every day, and never dread it.”
Brewer says that he has enjoyed his time as Constable but is ready to move on to helping others with his family.
“My wife and I are looking into doing medical missionary work for several weeks,” says Brewer. “One of the things we want to do is we want to give back to our community.”
Wichita County Tax Assessor Collector Tommy Smyth says the biggest part of his law enforcement career ran parallel with Brewer’s, and that Mark is known for his level of engagement with the public.
“I’ve never seen anybody who is more engaged from a public official with the public than mark is,” says Smyth.
Brewer says that he has taken his responsibilities very seriously and has a lot of pride in being able to serve as Constable for the last 37 years.
