American National Bank serves lunch to Faith Mission residents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - American National Bank employees volunteered to served lunch to Faith Mission residents and the bank donated more than $8,000 on Dec. 13.
The original goal was $2,500 but that changed when a bank employee offered to cut his hair. He hadn’t cut it in four years and he’ll be donating it to children with cancer.
The donation was also increased when the bank’s president was challenged to grow his beard out for the first time.
American National Bank didn’t just reach their donation goal, they more than tripled it.
“We’ve been so blessed with the growth," president and CEO of American National Bank and Trust Dwight Berry said. "It’s just great to be able to, especially this time of the year and all time of the year, to be able to share with others. We like to cook and we brought a meal down today for Faith Mission group”.
Berry will soon be shaving his beard and he said he had never grown one in his life and he didn’t really like it.
