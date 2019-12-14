Boys and Girls Club host 91st annual Christmas party

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls held their 91st annual Christmas Party on Dec. 13.
Hundreds of kids from all the Wichita Falls locations gathered at the central branch and each child got to shake hands with Santa as well as get a few gifts.
The annual tradition won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
“We bus youngsters in from all Boys and Girls locations. We want them to be apart of the holiday season and for those less fortunate this gift is something meaningful to those youngsters and it has been for many decades,” Boys and Girls Club executive director Randy Cooper said.
Santa’s little helpers worked for days to get the event ready and the party even featured a few classic Christmas carols.
