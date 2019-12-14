Habitat for Humanity dedicates 126th new home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls celebrated the construction of its 126th home at a dedication ceremony on Dec. 12. It was the 16th home they built for that neighborhood alone.
“What we’ve done is helped a habitat home owner getting a new home today right before the holidays," Habitat for Humanity director of marketing and development Will Goodner said. "Hopefully they can get moved in and settled on Christmas and be able to celebrate with their children here at their new home.”
“We do this to revitalize neighborhoods, help folks that maybe couldn’t get into a home and be a home owner and see the pride of home ownership without the help of somebody else,” Goodner said.
The new homeowner, Kemesha Dawkins, put in the minimum of 300 sweat equity hours to become a Habitat owner.
“They’re treated just like a homeowner," Goodner said. "They have to make their payments and they become a taxpayer. It’s great for the city and great for them. Habitat keeps getting to do what we do which is build homes.”
Dawkins was congratulated and presented with a bible and some quilts as gifts. Her monthly mortgage payments will be used to build more Habitat houses.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity or if you would like to volunteer or donate, click here.
