Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall, in the Houston Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic. Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the last seven games. He also had seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. Russell Westbrook added 23 points for Houston. The Rockets were 22 of 39 from 3-point range.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have another pitcher for their starting rotation. The team has finalized a $16 million, two-year contract with right-hander Jordan Lyles. The free agent was 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 starts for Milwaukee at end of last season after the Brewers acquired him from Pittsburgh. Texas last week added right-hander Kyle Gibson on a $28 million. three-year contract to join returning starters All-Star lefty Mike Minor and right-hander Lance Lynn. The Rangers agreed to a $585,000 contract with left-hander Jeffrey Springs, cut 11 days earlier.
DALLAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored on a backhander 51 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night. Dallas’ Jamie Benn had tied it with 5:11 remaining in the third period. He worked a give-and-go, passing from behind the net to Tyler Seguin, then skating into the slot to deflect Seguin’s return pass past goalie Malcolm Subban. The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead in the second on goals by William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Patrick Reed's caddie will be not be working Sunday at the Presidents Cup after an altercation with a fan. Kessler Karrain confirms that he shoved a fan after a third straight loss. He says in a statement to “Fore Play” that after hearing heckling for three days, some fans took it too far. He says one fan got close to Reed and shouted an expletive at him. Kessler also is Reed's brother-in-law. He says heprobably shouted some choice words at the fan. He says unless the fan was like “Mr. Glass” and his bones broke, only some beer was spilled.
HOUSTON (AP) — Right-hander Lance McCullers and the Houston Astros agreed to a $4.1 million, one-year contract. That is the same salary he had last season while he recovered from Tommy John surgery. McCullers had the operation on Nov. 8 last year. He is expected to he healthy for the start of spring training in February. McCullers is 29-22 with a 3.67 ERA in 80 starts, striking out 509 in 453 2/3 innings. McCullers had been eligible for salary arbitration. He can become a free agent after the 2021 season.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams have the momentum Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys crave going into a rematch of a divisional playoff game from last season. But the Cowboys have control of their playoff fate despite seven losses in 10 games. The Rams need help if they're going to defend their NFC title. LA visits Dallas on Sunday as the first team out of the conference playoff race with three games remaining. The Cowboys are tied with Philadelphia for the NFC East lead. The Rams beat the Cowboys 30-22 in the divisional round last season.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have some very simple math to clinch their first AFC South title since 2008 and their second playoff berth in three seasons. Sweeping the Houston Texans is the key. The Titans and Texans are tied atop the division with matching 8-5 records. Houston has the tiebreaker with a better record in the AFC. These teams meet in Nashville on Sunday and again on the final day of the regular season in Houston. A sweep by either team would clinch the AFC South. That's a division title the Texans have won three of the past five seasons.
UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma doesn't have The Associated Press offensive player of the year for the first time during its stretch of winning five consecutive Big 12 titles. Instead, the offensive player of the year is Oklahoma State running back and national rushing leader Chuba Hubbard. Baylor career sacks leader James Lynch is the top defensive player. Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts, the graduate transfer from Alabama, was the unanimous pick as first-team quarterback. Hurts also got all 20 votes as the conference's top newcomer. Baylor's Mat Rhule is the AP Big 12 coach of the year.