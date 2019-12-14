New 3-digit suicide hotline number on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people and with numbers in all groups higher than ever. The FCC is now taking action. In an efforts to save more lives they have created a 3 digit suicide hotline.
"In my experience, the leading cause of suicide, no matter the minority or the age group or anything, is starvation. The brain is just as hungry as the stomach is for validation, love, and good," said Chandler Robertson, a council for The Opal center.
The stats show the second leading cause of death in 15-24-year-olds taking their own lives.
Chandler Robertson blames cyberbullying and constant pressure to fit in
suicide rates are ALSO UP IN at-risk populations the LGBTQ community AND veterans
Cynthia Brock with Red River Hospital says suicide claims the lives of 22 veterans and active-duty military personnel every day
and altogether someone dies every 12 minutes
"That makes it an overwhelming epidemic, and I’m glad that the government is adding this new hotline to help people get help, said Brock.
Right now, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number but once in place people can quickly dial 9-8-8 for help.
Similar to calling 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. And the city Wichita Falls is not exempt from what’s going on nationally.
“I hate to say it but I think we are right on with the national statistics,” said Brock.
“Being fear or rejected or hated because of who you make you nOt want to be who you are. Most people feel the fastest way to do that is to take their own lives. A hotline inst going to fix that, but like I said, its a start.”
Additional resources listed below
