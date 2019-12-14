Texas State squares off against Bethany (KS)

SENIOR STUDS: Texas State's Nijal Pearson, Mason Harrell and Marlin Davis have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.PRECISE PEARSON: Through 10 games, Texas State's Nijal Pearson has connected on 34 percent of the 53 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 72.5 percent of his free throws this season.