A cold front will come through tomorrow afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are tracking a cold front coming through Texoma tomorrow afternoon. But we have disagreement within the computer models. There is warm air coming up from the south and cold air coming from the north. The models aren’t agreeing with who will be warmer and cooler. Most of the southern parts will be warm. However areas such as Vernon, Wichita Falls and Henrietta, the models haven’t quite figured out if we will be warm or cool. I believe we will be warmer with a high in the upper 50s before the cold front comes in.