MSU-Texas graduates over 500 students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Years of hard work and dedication paid off for the newest graduates of MSU-Texas.
The ceremony was held at the Kay Yeager Coliseum this morning.
For some, the future isn’t perfectly clear but they’re ready to take the jump.
“I’m so excited honestly I’m just excited to see what’s going to happen after this chapter of my life closes,” Mass Communications major Carli Woolsey said.
For others, graduating means opening up possibilities for more than just themselves.
“It’s a big weight off my shoulders because I’m a mom of 3 boys,” says Nursing major Cassandra Henlon.
The class of 2019 walked out with their heads high and with bright futures in front of them as they take on the possibilities that await them in their futures.
