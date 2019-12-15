Wreaths across America celebrated in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita County cemetery was filled with volunteers today to place decorated wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans and civilians.
Volunteers of all ages came out despite the cold weather to be sure that each and every grave was honored with a wreath.
“We’ve congregated on this cemetery because it’s the county cemetery and they need help just like everybody else,” says Commander of American Legion Post 202 Ray Sluder. “We make sure the veterans get noticed.”
Each year the group gathers the night before to decorate and do some touch ups that the wreaths may need, before they’re placed on the graves.
The purpose is to honor each fallen hero throughout the entire year, not just on Memorial and Veterans Day.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.