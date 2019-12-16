BBB Briefs: online gift card re-sellers can be a scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton from the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas warning customers to be cautious when using online gift card reselling websites.
Reselling unwanted gift cards and buying pre-owned gift cards has become common practice, especially during the holidays.
If you want to sell your unused gift cards, trade or buy pre-owned gift cards, several companies will help make this process safer for you.
This is especially appealing to people that receive gift cards they don’t plan on using or would like to purchase gift cards at a good discount.
One Texas-based gift card marketplace company, Cardpool, LLC has earned an "F" rating with the BBB. Although the company has been rather responsive to complaints, they have become one of the top complaint generators for the BBB of North Central Texas.
The BBB has some tips for choosing a good online gift card re-seller, including:
- Make sure to research the business before you buy, sell, or trade.
- Visit the BBB website to find out their rating.
- Make sure that you understand what the business’s policy is regarding refunds
If you plan to purchase gift cards:
- Use a payment method that will allow you to dispute the charges, if you believe you are victim of fraud.
- Immediately check the card balance, any passwords or pins, and expiration dates of any cards that you purchase.
- Once verified, use the gift cards quickly to make certain that they continue to function properly.
- If problems arise, contact the BBB and file a complaint on their website.
For more information you can check out the BBB of North Central Texas website or call 214-220-2000 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
