CCSO: Multiple drug arrests in Henrietta

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office sure has been busy the last few days; three separate drug-related arrests since Thursday.
On Dec. 12 just after midnight, a deputy with the CCSO observed suspicious individuals in the 700 block of Henrietta walking in the street.
Tristen Joe Forsythe, a 21-year-old from Henrietta, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, over one gram but less than four grams.
Forsythe is in custody at this time with a bond set at $5,000 by Justice of the Peace John Swenson.
On Dec. 13 just after 11 p.m., deputies with the CCSO responded to the area of N. Hancock and Omega. The caller advised that two males were in the area carrying a flat screen TV. Deputies located two males and a female in that area.
Casey Allen Deason, a 32-year-old from Henrietta, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, over one gram but less than four grams.
Deason bonded out of jail on a bond of $10,000 set by Justice of the Peace John Swenson.
On Dec. 15, just after 9 p.m., deputies with the CCSO responded to the area of S. Clay and Bois D’Arc on a call about suspicious activity and possible illegal drug transactions. A traffic stop was made on a car leaving the area when the deputy was arriving.
Ronald James Noack, a 25-year-old from Henrietta, was arrested on multiple drug offenses.
Noack is currently in custody with the following bond amounts set by Justice of the Peace John Swenson:
- Possession of marijuana less than two ounces - $750
- Possession of LSD less than 20 abuse units - $10,000
- Possession of amphetamine less than one gram - $10,000
- Possession of a benzodiazepine less than one gram - $2,500
- Possession of a different benzodiazepine less than one gram - $2,500
